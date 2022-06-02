TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is warning Kansas residents that tick season has started up once again, bringing with it a variety of health concerns.

According to the KDHE, ticks are carriers for numerous diseases and illnesses which could lead to death in some cases if left untreated. The KDHE advises residents to take the following precautions against tick bites:

Mow regularly

Avoid wooded or bushy areas with tall grass and leaf litter

Use repellents like DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus

Wear light-colored clothing that covers the body

Check people, pets and outdoor gear after being outside

Shower within two hours of being outside

Wash clothes in hot water and/or dry on high for at least 10 minutes

The symptoms of tick-borne disease can include any unusual rash or unexplained flu-like symptoms, including fever, severe headaches, body aches and dizziness. Reach out to your doctor immediately if you have been bitten and experience any of these symptoms. To learn more, click here.