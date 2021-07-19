Suspect in custody after shooting toddler in the back near Cheney Lake

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A toddler has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting near Cheney Lake over the noon hour on Monday. The Reno County sheriff says it started with an abduction out of Wichita.

He says a man abducted a mother and her children from Wichita and took them to Cheney Lake. At some point, there was an altercation, and the mother tried to flee with her children in a car.

The sheriff says the man fired shots at the vehicle, hitting the toddler.

“She was trying to get away. She noticed the child was injured,” said Reno County Sheriff Darrian Campbell.

The victim is two years old and was shot in the stomach while in a car seat. The child was taken to Wesley Medical Center with potentially serious to critical injuries.

The shooter is now in custody after the sheriff said several agencies worked to find him.

“The aircraft guided officers on the ground to the suspect. They were able to see him. He came out of the wooded area and walked back in or something like that. They took him into custody,” said Sheriff Campbell.

Sheriff Campbell said the suspect and the woman who was abducted knew each other.

Reno County notified people in the area to be on alert because of the situation.

The Sedgwick and Reno County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation.