TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has a new director.

KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood says Tony Mattivi was officially appointed as the 13th director of the KBI on Thursday, following his confirmation by the Kansas Senate. Mattivi was nominated by Attorney General Kris Kobach. He fills the position left vacant when previous KBI director Kirk Thompson retired on Jan. 10.

Mattivi has more than 20 years of experience as a federal prosecutor. In that time, he prosecuted drug trafficking, violent crime, racketeering, organized crime, gangs, money laundering and terrorism cases. He also served as the lead prosecutor for the capital case against the al Qaeda operative who was behind the bombing of the USS Cole in 2000. He later worked for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Regime Crimes Liaison Office in Iraq, advising the Iraqi High Tribunal as they tried members of Saddam Hussein’s regime for committing war crimes.

“The Senate’s confirmation of Tony Mattivi as KBI Director is a reflection and recognition of his exceptional career in law enforcement. He will be a great asset to the state of Kansas in his new role, and I am honored to have him as a leading member of my team,” said Kobach.

Mattivi led a team of U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors responsible for convicting three Kansas militia members in 2018 who plotted to attack Muslim immigrants living in Garden City. He also prosecuted Terry L. Loewen, a former U.S. Marine who tried to detonate a bomb at the Wichita airport on behalf of al Qaeda, and John T. Booker, who conspired to detonate a truck bomb at Fort Riley in support of ISIS.

“Under my leadership, the Bureau will be committed to aggressively investigating criminal activity while upholding the integrity, professionalism, and objectivity that makes it a valued resource to Kansas law enforcement,” said Mattivi.

Mattivi has previously served with the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office and as legal counsel for Medcor. He graduated from Metropolitan State College of Denver and Washburn University School of Law.