TOPEKA (KSNT) – Biologists with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) released a list of the top 10 locations to go fishing for Kansas’ most popular sports fish.

The KDWP recently released the 2023 Kansas Fishing Regulations Summary and Fishing Atlas, which goes over everything from how to purchase a license, new regulations for the year and some of the hottest spots to go fishing for your favorite species. The fish listed by the KDWP in the atlas’ fishing forecast include:

Channel catfish

Crappie

Black Bass

Wiper

Walleye

Saugeye

Each lake or reservoir listed by the KDWP includes categories for the density rating, preferred rating, lunker rating and biggest fish caught during sampling. Ratings are averages of all samples collected over the past three years.

Density rating: the number of catchable-size fish captured per unit of sampling effort.

Preferred rating: identifies the relative number of preferred-size fish in the samples.

Lunker rating: represents sampling catch rate of memorable-size fish and serves as an index of trophy angling potential.

The breakdown for the species listed above can be found here:

Channel Catfish

Waterbody Density rating (>16″) Preferred rating (>24″) Lunker rating (>28″) Biggest fish (lbs) Lovewell 6.11 0.96 0.13 13.83 Hillsdale 5.81 0.22 0.06 10.62 Big Hill 5.47 0.63 0.03 8.60 Marion 5.36 0.20 0.02 5.48 Toronto 3.75 2.36 0.53 12.78 Kanopolis 3.70 0.48 0.00 6.54 Elk City 3.11 0.47 0.03 8.42 Wilson 2.76 0.48 0.03 10.11 Perry 2.54 0.65 0.14 12.70 Melvern 2.46 0.30 0.06 11.45 Plainville Lake 9.58 2.33 0.00 7.67 Chase SFL 9.50 0.75 0.00 7.71 Parsons City Lake 9.12 0.75 0.12 13.09 Garnett-Cedar Creek Lake 8.81 0.50 0.00 6.74 Woodson SFL 8.71 0.41 0.18 13.50 Neosho SFL 7.83 0.42 0.08 12.22 Eureka City Lake 7.62 2.12 0.50 19.44 Fort Scott-Gunn Park W. Pond #2 6.50 0.17 0.00 5.87 Mound City Lake 5.72 1.11 0.17 10.84 Lake Afton 5.56 0.11 0.06 8.28

Crappie

Waterbody Density rating (>8″) Preferred rating (>10″) Lunker rating (>12″) Biggest fish (lbs) Sebelius 31.33 16.70 1.97 1.64 Lovewell 28.14 9.12 0.90 2.50 Cedar Bluff 23.27 2.96 0.22 1.29 Melvern 22.73 10.07 1.34 1.61 Hillsdale 20.27 9.85 1.27 1.49 Marion 17.12 4.12 1.50 1.59 Perry 12.74 5.65 0.54 1.42 Kirwin 12.65 11.48 6.19 2.06 Elk City 9.96 2.90 1.02 2.40 Toronto 9.19 6.28 1.94 2.40 Kingman SFL 50.20 18.67 5.13 2.62 Scott SFL 43.70 26.80 1.15 1.53 Carbondale City Lake East 43.38 11.88 1.50 1.10 Eureka City Lake 39.83 9.17 1.92 1.56 Rooks State Lake 36.50 2.33 0.00 0.61 Sabetha City Lake 35.67 11.08 2.58 1.45 Plainville Lake 33.33 0.83 0.17 1.40 Ottawa SFL 33.00 3.94 0.72 2.03 McPherson SFL 32.17 10.17 1.72 1.65 Parsons City Lake 31.38 10.88 2.50 1.66

Black Bass

Waterbody Density rating (>12″) Preferred rating (>15″) Lunker rating (>20″) Biggest fish (lbs) Sebelius 222.20 76.19 1.03 5.24 Wilson 72.76 45.49 0.81 5.77 Webster 63.81 31.15 0.00 3.99 Lacygne 56.15 45.45 3.74 7.70 Kirwin 44.99 35.36 0.00 3.72 Big Hill 42.26 21.05 1.24 5.43 Glen Elder 26.76 14.59 0.12 5.38 Cedar Bluff 15.12 5.39 0.04 5.83 Milford 12.70 4.00 0.00 4.68 El Dorado 12.05 4.57 0.15 3.47 Butler SFL 149.70 77.91 5.28 7.03 Cowley SFL 146.74 62.42 1.59 4.66 Gridley City Lake 122.06 46.40 0.00 4.26 Wilson SFL 117.42 38.24 1.36 6.15 Lyon SFL 108.14 31.95 0.33 4.03 Alma City Lake 107.74 37.85 0.00 4.77 McPherson SFL 106.48 43.62 2.19 5.59 Garnett City Lake-North 104.62 36.55 0.68 4.91 Altamont City Lake-West 103.96 73.08 12.67 7.08 Garnett City Lake-South 103.75 36.65 0.23 5.26

Wiper

Waterbody Density rating (>16″) Preferred rating (>20″) Lunker rating (>24″) Biggest fish (lbs) Sebelius 9.63 2.37 0.03 15.17 Webster 9.44 1.33 0.19 10.88 Kirwin 8.25 0.61 0.06 7.99 Milford 5.23 1.73 0.07 7.85 Marion 4.31 1.49 0.00 5.38 Cheney 2.72 1.70 0.08 9.26 Cedar Bluff 2.19 1.56 0.18 13.10 El Dorado 2.13 1.49 0.00 5.92 Pomona 2.06 0.49 0.00 4.73 Lovewell 1.59 0.78 0.02 7.35 Herington City Lake-New 5.50 1.07 0.07 8.96 Sheridan SFL 3.70 0.00 0.00 2.85 Jeffrey Energy Center-Make Up Lake 3.22 1.33 0.06 8.06 Jeffrey Energy Center-Auziliary Lake 2.75 0.60 0.00 5.88 Coldwater Lake 2.50 2.50 0.00 8.04 Jetmore City Lake 2.50 0.00 0.00 2.95 Centralia City Lake 2.10 1.15 0.10 7.66 Marion County Lake 2.08 0.08 0.00 3.13 Kiowa SFL 1.43 0.57 0.14 7.42 Graham Co-Antelope Lake 1.18 0.64 0.09 7.26

Walleye

Waterbody Density rating (>15″)

Preferred rating (>20″) Lunker rating (>25″) Biggest fish (lbs) Wilson 4.92 2.18 0.28 8.52 Kirwin 4.67 0.56 0.11 8.46 Marion 3.33 0.22 0.00 4.65 Cedar Bluff 2.88 0.50 0.01 7.93 Webster 2.75 0.83 0.14 6.60 El Dorado 2.69 1.11 0.13 7.94 Milford 2.67 0.23 0.02 6.17 Glen Elder 2.50 0.32 0.01 6.61 Cheney 1.38 0.89 0.13 7.54 Lovewell 1.35 0.54 0.02 8.16

Saugeye

Waterbody Density rating (>14″) Preferred rating (>18″) Lunker rating (>22″) Biggest fish (lbs) Scott SFL 17.59 11.50 1.09 6.41 Graham Co-Antelope Lake 16.27 4.91 0.27 5.20 Bone Creek Lake 6.88 3.73 0.27 5.78 Parsons City Lake 4.75 2.38 0.00 3.91 Centralia City Lake 3.50 1.95 0.85 7.36 Carbondale City Lake-East 3.27 0.00 0.00 1.78 Wellington City Lake 3.25 2.88 1.00 7.67 Paola City Lake-Lake Miola 3.08 0.75 0.08 6.36 Geary SFL 2.31 1.31 0.15 6.96 Lake Olathe 2.22 1.72 0.61 5.15

You can also see the full version of the 2023 Kansas Fishing Forecast online by clicking here. To see the full 2023 Kansas Fishing Regulations Summary and Fishing Atlas, see the document below: