TOPEKA (KSNT) – Biologists with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) released a list of the top 10 locations to go fishing for Kansas’ most popular sports fish.

The KDWP recently released the 2023 Kansas Fishing Regulations Summary and Fishing Atlas, which goes over everything from how to purchase a license, new regulations for the year and some of the hottest spots to go fishing for your favorite species. The fish listed by the KDWP in the atlas’ fishing forecast include:

  • Channel catfish
  • Crappie
  • Black Bass
  • Wiper
  • Walleye
  • Saugeye

Each lake or reservoir listed by the KDWP includes categories for the density rating, preferred rating, lunker rating and biggest fish caught during sampling. Ratings are averages of all samples collected over the past three years.

  • Density rating: the number of catchable-size fish captured per unit of sampling effort.
  • Preferred rating: identifies the relative number of preferred-size fish in the samples.
  • Lunker rating: represents sampling catch rate of memorable-size fish and serves as an index of trophy angling potential.

The breakdown for the species listed above can be found here:

Channel Catfish

WaterbodyDensity rating (>16″)Preferred rating (>24″)Lunker rating (>28″)Biggest fish (lbs)
Lovewell6.110.960.1313.83
Hillsdale5.810.220.06 10.62
Big Hill5.470.63 0.03 8.60
Marion5.36 0.20 0.02 5.48
Toronto3.752.36 0.53 12.78
Kanopolis3.70 0.48 0.00 6.54
Elk City3.11 0.47 0.03 8.42
Wilson2.760.48 0.03 10.11
Perry2.54 0.65 0.14 12.70
Melvern2.460.30 0.06 11.45
Plainville Lake9.58 2.33 0.00 7.67
Chase SFL9.500.75 0.00 7.71
Parsons City Lake9.12 0.750.12 13.09
Garnett-Cedar Creek Lake8.81 0.50 0.00 6.74
Woodson SFL8.71 0.41 0.18 13.50
Neosho SFL 7.83 0.42 0.08 12.22
Eureka City Lake7.62 2.12 0.50 19.44
Fort Scott-Gunn Park W. Pond #26.50 0.17 0.00 5.87
Mound City Lake5.72 1.11 0.17 10.84
Lake Afton5.56 0.11 0.06 8.28

Crappie

WaterbodyDensity rating (>8″)Preferred rating (>10″)Lunker rating (>12″)Biggest fish (lbs)
Sebelius31.3316.70 1.97 1.64
Lovewell28.14 9.12 0.90 2.50
Cedar Bluff23.27 2.96 0.22 1.29
Melvern22.73 10.07 1.34 1.61
Hillsdale20.27 9.85 1.27 1.49
Marion17.124.12 1.50 1.59
Perry12.74 5.65 0.54 1.42
Kirwin12.6511.48 6.19 2.06
Elk City9.96 2.90 1.02 2.40
Toronto9.19 6.28 1.94 2.40
Kingman SFL50.20 18.67 5.13 2.62
Scott SFL43.70 26.80 1.15 1.53
Carbondale City Lake East43.38 11.88 1.50 1.10
Eureka City Lake39.83 9.17 1.92 1.56
Rooks State Lake36.502.33 0.00 0.61
Sabetha City Lake35.6711.082.58 1.45
Plainville Lake33.33 0.83 0.17 1.40
Ottawa SFL33.00 3.94 0.72 2.03
McPherson SFL32.17 10.17 1.72 1.65
Parsons City Lake 31.38 10.88 2.50 1.66

Black Bass

WaterbodyDensity rating (>12″)Preferred rating (>15″)Lunker rating (>20″)Biggest fish (lbs)
Sebelius222.20 76.19 1.03 5.24
Wilson72.76 45.49 0.81 5.77
Webster63.81 31.15 0.00 3.99
Lacygne56.1545.45 3.74 7.70
Kirwin44.99 35.36 0.00 3.72
Big Hill42.26 21.05 1.24 5.43
Glen Elder26.76 14.59 0.12 5.38
Cedar Bluff15.12 5.39 0.04 5.83
Milford12.70 4.00 0.00 4.68
El Dorado12.05 4.57 0.15 3.47
Butler SFL149.70 77.91 5.28 7.03
Cowley SFL146.74 62.42 1.59 4.66
Gridley City Lake122.06 46.40 0.00 4.26
Wilson SFL117.4238.24 1.36 6.15
Lyon SFL108.14 31.95 0.33 4.03
Alma City Lake107.7437.85 0.00 4.77
McPherson SFL106.48 43.62 2.19 5.59
Garnett City Lake-North104.62 36.55 0.68 4.91
Altamont City Lake-West103.9673.08 12.67 7.08
Garnett City Lake-South103.75 36.65 0.23 5.26

Wiper

WaterbodyDensity rating (>16″)Preferred rating (>20″)Lunker rating (>24″)Biggest fish (lbs)
Sebelius9.63 2.37 0.0315.17
Webster9.44 1.33 0.19 10.88
Kirwin8.250.61 0.06 7.99
Milford5.231.73 0.07 7.85
Marion4.311.49 0.00 5.38
Cheney2.721.70 0.08 9.26
Cedar Bluff2.19 1.56 0.18 13.10
El Dorado2.13 1.49 0.00 5.92
Pomona2.06 0.49 0.00 4.73
Lovewell1.59 0.78 0.02 7.35
Herington City Lake-New5.50 1.07 0.07 8.96
Sheridan SFL3.70 0.00 0.00 2.85
Jeffrey Energy Center-Make Up Lake3.221.33 0.06 8.06
Jeffrey Energy Center-Auziliary Lake2.75 0.60 0.00 5.88
Coldwater Lake2.50 2.50 0.00 8.04
Jetmore City Lake2.500.00 0.00 2.95
Centralia City Lake2.10 1.15 0.10 7.66
Marion County Lake2.08 0.08 0.00 3.13
Kiowa SFL1.430.57 0.14 7.42
Graham Co-Antelope Lake1.18 0.64 0.09 7.26

Walleye

WaterbodyDensity rating (>15″)
Preferred rating (>20″)Lunker rating (>25″)Biggest fish (lbs)
Wilson4.92 2.18 0.28 8.52
Kirwin4.67 0.56 0.11 8.46
Marion3.330.22 0.00 4.65
Cedar Bluff2.88 0.50 0.01 7.93
Webster2.75 0.83 0.14 6.60
El Dorado2.69 1.11 0.13 7.94
Milford2.670.23 0.02 6.17
Glen Elder2.50 0.32 0.01 6.61
Cheney1.38 0.89 0.137.54
Lovewell1.35 0.54 0.02 8.16

Saugeye

WaterbodyDensity rating (>14″)Preferred rating (>18″)Lunker rating (>22″)Biggest fish (lbs)
Scott SFL17.59 11.50 1.09 6.41
Graham Co-Antelope Lake16.27 4.91 0.27 5.20
Bone Creek Lake6.88 3.73 0.27 5.78
Parsons City Lake4.75 2.38 0.00 3.91
Centralia City Lake3.50 1.950.857.36
Carbondale City Lake-East3.27 0.00 0.00 1.78
Wellington City Lake3.25 2.88 1.00 7.67
Paola City Lake-Lake Miola3.08 0.75 0.08 6.36
Geary SFL2.311.31 0.15 6.96
Lake Olathe2.22 1.72 0.61 5.15

You can also see the full version of the 2023 Kansas Fishing Forecast online by clicking here. To see the full 2023 Kansas Fishing Regulations Summary and Fishing Atlas, see the document below:

