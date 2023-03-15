TOPEKA (KSNT) – Biologists with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) released a list of the top 10 locations to go fishing for Kansas’ most popular sports fish.
The KDWP recently released the 2023 Kansas Fishing Regulations Summary and Fishing Atlas, which goes over everything from how to purchase a license, new regulations for the year and some of the hottest spots to go fishing for your favorite species. The fish listed by the KDWP in the atlas’ fishing forecast include:
- Channel catfish
- Crappie
- Black Bass
- Wiper
- Walleye
- Saugeye
Each lake or reservoir listed by the KDWP includes categories for the density rating, preferred rating, lunker rating and biggest fish caught during sampling. Ratings are averages of all samples collected over the past three years.
- Density rating: the number of catchable-size fish captured per unit of sampling effort.
- Preferred rating: identifies the relative number of preferred-size fish in the samples.
- Lunker rating: represents sampling catch rate of memorable-size fish and serves as an index of trophy angling potential.
The breakdown for the species listed above can be found here:
Channel Catfish
|Waterbody
|Density rating (>16″)
|Preferred rating (>24″)
|Lunker rating (>28″)
|Biggest fish (lbs)
|Lovewell
|6.11
|0.96
|0.13
|13.83
|Hillsdale
|5.81
|0.22
|0.06
|10.62
|Big Hill
|5.47
|0.63
|0.03
|8.60
|Marion
|5.36
|0.20
|0.02
|5.48
|Toronto
|3.75
|2.36
|0.53
|12.78
|Kanopolis
|3.70
|0.48
|0.00
|6.54
|Elk City
|3.11
|0.47
|0.03
|8.42
|Wilson
|2.76
|0.48
|0.03
|10.11
|Perry
|2.54
|0.65
|0.14
|12.70
|Melvern
|2.46
|0.30
|0.06
|11.45
|Plainville Lake
|9.58
|2.33
|0.00
|7.67
|Chase SFL
|9.50
|0.75
|0.00
|7.71
|Parsons City Lake
|9.12
|0.75
|0.12
|13.09
|Garnett-Cedar Creek Lake
|8.81
|0.50
|0.00
|6.74
|Woodson SFL
|8.71
|0.41
|0.18
|13.50
|Neosho SFL
|7.83
|0.42
|0.08
|12.22
|Eureka City Lake
|7.62
|2.12
|0.50
|19.44
|Fort Scott-Gunn Park W. Pond #2
|6.50
|0.17
|0.00
|5.87
|Mound City Lake
|5.72
|1.11
|0.17
|10.84
|Lake Afton
|5.56
|0.11
|0.06
|8.28
Crappie
|Waterbody
|Density rating (>8″)
|Preferred rating (>10″)
|Lunker rating (>12″)
|Biggest fish (lbs)
|Sebelius
|31.33
|16.70
|1.97
|1.64
|Lovewell
|28.14
|9.12
|0.90
|2.50
|Cedar Bluff
|23.27
|2.96
|0.22
|1.29
|Melvern
|22.73
|10.07
|1.34
|1.61
|Hillsdale
|20.27
|9.85
|1.27
|1.49
|Marion
|17.12
|4.12
|1.50
|1.59
|Perry
|12.74
|5.65
|0.54
|1.42
|Kirwin
|12.65
|11.48
|6.19
|2.06
|Elk City
|9.96
|2.90
|1.02
|2.40
|Toronto
|9.19
|6.28
|1.94
|2.40
|Kingman SFL
|50.20
|18.67
|5.13
|2.62
|Scott SFL
|43.70
|26.80
|1.15
|1.53
|Carbondale City Lake East
|43.38
|11.88
|1.50
|1.10
|Eureka City Lake
|39.83
|9.17
|1.92
|1.56
|Rooks State Lake
|36.50
|2.33
|0.00
|0.61
|Sabetha City Lake
|35.67
|11.08
|2.58
|1.45
|Plainville Lake
|33.33
|0.83
|0.17
|1.40
|Ottawa SFL
|33.00
|3.94
|0.72
|2.03
|McPherson SFL
|32.17
|10.17
|1.72
|1.65
|Parsons City Lake
|31.38
|10.88
|2.50
|1.66
Black Bass
|Waterbody
|Density rating (>12″)
|Preferred rating (>15″)
|Lunker rating (>20″)
|Biggest fish (lbs)
|Sebelius
|222.20
|76.19
|1.03
|5.24
|Wilson
|72.76
|45.49
|0.81
|5.77
|Webster
|63.81
|31.15
|0.00
|3.99
|Lacygne
|56.15
|45.45
|3.74
|7.70
|Kirwin
|44.99
|35.36
|0.00
|3.72
|Big Hill
|42.26
|21.05
|1.24
|5.43
|Glen Elder
|26.76
|14.59
|0.12
|5.38
|Cedar Bluff
|15.12
|5.39
|0.04
|5.83
|Milford
|12.70
|4.00
|0.00
|4.68
|El Dorado
|12.05
|4.57
|0.15
|3.47
|Butler SFL
|149.70
|77.91
|5.28
|7.03
|Cowley SFL
|146.74
|62.42
|1.59
|4.66
|Gridley City Lake
|122.06
|46.40
|0.00
|4.26
|Wilson SFL
|117.42
|38.24
|1.36
|6.15
|Lyon SFL
|108.14
|31.95
|0.33
|4.03
|Alma City Lake
|107.74
|37.85
|0.00
|4.77
|McPherson SFL
|106.48
|43.62
|2.19
|5.59
|Garnett City Lake-North
|104.62
|36.55
|0.68
|4.91
|Altamont City Lake-West
|103.96
|73.08
|12.67
|7.08
|Garnett City Lake-South
|103.75
|36.65
|0.23
|5.26
Wiper
|Waterbody
|Density rating (>16″)
|Preferred rating (>20″)
|Lunker rating (>24″)
|Biggest fish (lbs)
|Sebelius
|9.63
|2.37
|0.03
|15.17
|Webster
|9.44
|1.33
|0.19
|10.88
|Kirwin
|8.25
|0.61
|0.06
|7.99
|Milford
|5.23
|1.73
|0.07
|7.85
|Marion
|4.31
|1.49
|0.00
|5.38
|Cheney
|2.72
|1.70
|0.08
|9.26
|Cedar Bluff
|2.19
|1.56
|0.18
|13.10
|El Dorado
|2.13
|1.49
|0.00
|5.92
|Pomona
|2.06
|0.49
|0.00
|4.73
|Lovewell
|1.59
|0.78
|0.02
|7.35
|Herington City Lake-New
|5.50
|1.07
|0.07
|8.96
|Sheridan SFL
|3.70
|0.00
|0.00
|2.85
|Jeffrey Energy Center-Make Up Lake
|3.22
|1.33
|0.06
|8.06
|Jeffrey Energy Center-Auziliary Lake
|2.75
|0.60
|0.00
|5.88
|Coldwater Lake
|2.50
|2.50
|0.00
|8.04
|Jetmore City Lake
|2.50
|0.00
|0.00
|2.95
|Centralia City Lake
|2.10
|1.15
|0.10
|7.66
|Marion County Lake
|2.08
|0.08
|0.00
|3.13
|Kiowa SFL
|1.43
|0.57
|0.14
|7.42
|Graham Co-Antelope Lake
|1.18
|0.64
|0.09
|7.26
Walleye
|Waterbody
|Density rating (>15″)
|Preferred rating (>20″)
|Lunker rating (>25″)
|Biggest fish (lbs)
|Wilson
|4.92
|2.18
|0.28
|8.52
|Kirwin
|4.67
|0.56
|0.11
|8.46
|Marion
|3.33
|0.22
|0.00
|4.65
|Cedar Bluff
|2.88
|0.50
|0.01
|7.93
|Webster
|2.75
|0.83
|0.14
|6.60
|El Dorado
|2.69
|1.11
|0.13
|7.94
|Milford
|2.67
|0.23
|0.02
|6.17
|Glen Elder
|2.50
|0.32
|0.01
|6.61
|Cheney
|1.38
|0.89
|0.13
|7.54
|Lovewell
|1.35
|0.54
|0.02
|8.16
Saugeye
|Waterbody
|Density rating (>14″)
|Preferred rating (>18″)
|Lunker rating (>22″)
|Biggest fish (lbs)
|Scott SFL
|17.59
|11.50
|1.09
|6.41
|Graham Co-Antelope Lake
|16.27
|4.91
|0.27
|5.20
|Bone Creek Lake
|6.88
|3.73
|0.27
|5.78
|Parsons City Lake
|4.75
|2.38
|0.00
|3.91
|Centralia City Lake
|3.50
|1.95
|0.85
|7.36
|Carbondale City Lake-East
|3.27
|0.00
|0.00
|1.78
|Wellington City Lake
|3.25
|2.88
|1.00
|7.67
|Paola City Lake-Lake Miola
|3.08
|0.75
|0.08
|6.36
|Geary SFL
|2.31
|1.31
|0.15
|6.96
|Lake Olathe
|2.22
|1.72
|0.61
|5.15
You can also see the full version of the 2023 Kansas Fishing Forecast online by clicking here. To see the full 2023 Kansas Fishing Regulations Summary and Fishing Atlas, see the document below:
2023 Fishing Report by Matthew Self on Scribd