Topeka fire chief looks to help after Kansas fire department heavily damaged by impaired driver

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An impaired driver hit the Ellinwood Fire Department at over 100 mph destroying two fire trucks and damaging a third according to Topeka Fire Chief Craig Duke.
Duke tweeted photos of the damage Wednesday morning with the call, “Let’s help Ellinwood Fire Department.”
The building, which held a tankers and brush trucks, was a total loss.
Two trucks were totaled, while one had minor damage.
The Topeka Chief said he is just, “putting out feelers” to see who might be able to help.
“I’ll see what I can do,” Duke told KSNT. “Let everyone be aware, most of the time you find departments that will say, ‘What do you need?'”
The male driver was life flighted to Wichita with a broken hip, and non-life threatening injuries.