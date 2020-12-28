Topeka gas prices rising, expect to pay more in 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – According to GasBuddy, an app that lets you search your city for the cheapest fuel prices, the most expensive pumps in the Capital City have broken the $2.00 threshold. However, there are still plenty of stations that average $1.99 per gallon.

Topeka gas prices are 10.3 cents per gallon higher than they were a month ago, but 30.8 cents lower than they were a year ago.

The national average price of gas has risen .7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.25 a gallon today. The national average is down 32.6 cents lower than a year ago, but 13 cents more a gallon than a month ago.

The lowest price in Kansas is $1.76 per gallon while the highest is $2.25 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy the most expensive gallon of gas in Topeka is $2.02, the cheapest, $1.92 per gallon.

GasBuddy warns drivers they expect gas prices to continue to go up, with higher prices coming in 2021.

