TOPEKA (KSNT) -Three Florida residents and one Kansas resident have been charged with a scheme to defraud Medicare.

A federal grand jury in Topeka indicted the Kansas woman and three Floridians for attempting to establish a fraudulent mail-order pharmacy.

Court documents identified the four as Fawn J. Licking, 42, of Lawrence, Steven Churchhill, 36, of Florida, Samson Solomon, 25 of Florida and Elaine Balsamo, 58 of Florida.

The four are accused of using the Freestate Pharmacy to submit false claims to Medicare for prescriptions for patients who had not seen a doctor or requested the medication.

Other charges include:

• one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, mail fraud, and wire fraud

• eight counts of healthcare fraud

• six counts of mail fraud

• four counts of wire fraud

Churchill and Balsamo are also charged with four counts of money laundering.