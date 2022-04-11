TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s time to celebrate the taste of Topeka. Boss Ross with the Greater Topeka Partnership, joined 27 News to tell residents about Downtown Topeka Restaurant Week. The event is planned for April 15-24.

From April 15th through the 24th, participating restaurants will offer special menu items and deals throughout the week.

“We are working to scale-out awareness of what downtown Topeka has to offer,” Ross said Monday morning when he appeared on 27 News.

It was also a big day for Topeka on Sunday when the first Ukrainian refugees arrived in the Capital City.

In March, Topeka took the first steps to explore what can be done to position Topeka to help Ukrainian refugees.

Although there is no official refugee program, members of the Greater Topeka Partnership, the city council, and other groups formed a Ukraine refugee task force to make it possible to bring two families to Topeka from the war-torn country.