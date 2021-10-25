Topeka man agrees to 49+ years for killing his mom

TOPEKA (KNST) -Topekan David E. Wood Jr. has reached a plea agreement for the 2019 murder of his mother, Kyong “Carol” Wood on the same day he was to begin a jury trial.

On June 16, 2019, law enforcement went to 1501 SW Tyler at 11:59 a.m., after entering the home police saw Kyong Wood dead just inside the house. Believing the suspect was still inside the home, police backed out and set up a perimeter. After a nearly 5-hour standoff, law enforcement utilized tear gas, and, at that time, David E. Wood, Jr. exited the residence and was taken into custody and charged with the murder.

According to a press release from Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay it is believed Wood will serve between 49 and 54 years in prison.

Sentencing in this case has been set for 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 21. Wood will remain in custody until his sentencing.