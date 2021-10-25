Topeka man agrees to 49+ years for killing his mom

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Family advocates for mental health laws to change after son kills mother

TOPEKA (KNST) -Topekan David E. Wood Jr. has reached a plea agreement for the 2019 murder of his mother, Kyong “Carol” Wood on the same day he was to begin a jury trial.

On June 16, 2019, law enforcement went to 1501 SW Tyler at 11:59 a.m., after entering the home police saw Kyong Wood dead just inside the house. Believing the suspect was still inside the home, police backed out and set up a perimeter. After a nearly 5-hour standoff, law enforcement utilized tear gas, and, at that time, David E. Wood, Jr. exited the residence and was taken into custody and charged with the murder.

According to a press release from Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay it is believed Wood will serve between 49 and 54 years in prison.

Sentencing in this case has been set for 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 21. Wood will remain in custody until his sentencing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories