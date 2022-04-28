TOPEKA (KSNT) – U.S. Marshals working with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant at a Topeka motel on Wednesday, capturing a 32-year-old male.

Martwan Cay (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

The sheriff’s office reported that information about the whereabouts of Martwan L. Cay, 32, led deputies to a motel in the 3700 block of SW Topeka Blvd.

Cay, 32, of Topeka was found and placed into custody.

During the execution of a subsequent search warrant, a handgun, ammunition, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and pills believed to contain fentanyl were found, according to Sheriff Brian Hill.

Cay was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on a federal arrest warrant. He faces charges of felony interference, felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of opiates and possession of drug paraphernalia.