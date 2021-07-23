Topeka man facing federal charges related to Jan. 6 riot has his case transferred

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent rioters storm the Capitol, in Washington. New details from the deadly riot of Jan. 6 are contained in a previously undisclosed document prepared by the Pentagon for internal use that was obtained by the Associated Press and vetted by current and former government officials. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – William Alexander Pope, who pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has had his case transferred to the District of Columbia according to the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.

According to the FBI, William Pope faces charges including:

Obstruction or impeding any official proceeding

Civil disorder

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Impeding passage through the Capitol grounds of buildings

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

Pope, who remains released on his own recognizance, appeared in Federal court on July 21. His next conference is set for August 23.

Pope, a former Topeka City Council candidate from the 2019 District 2 seat race, was the third Kansas man taken into custody by the FBI, with two from Olathe arrested earlier this year. The bureau said special agents in Idaho also arrested Pope’s brother, Michael Pope, on the same charges from the riot.

William Pope of Topeka is restrained by Capitol police on Jan. 6.

Pope was arrested on Feb. 12 and charged on Feb. 17, 2021. He remained on personal recognizance and had a status conference hearing on June 18, 2021.

On Jan. 8 a witness was interviewed by the FBI and provided a Facebook live video from Pope’s Facebook page. In the video Pope said he was marching to the Capitol and introduced his brother, Michael Pope.

Pope was identified in a screen capture from MSNBC walking in Statuary Hall.

On Jan. 12, William Pope left a message on the FBI internet tip system saying, “I would like to turn myself in. I was in the Capitol on January 6. I did not damage any property or engage in any violence. I am loyal to the United States and was only there to exercise my freedom of speech. I left the building voluntarily.”