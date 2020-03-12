Topeka man sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting two children

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man convicted of sexually assaulting two children was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison, according to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s office.

In December, Aurelio Marmolejo, 39, was found guilty of sexually assaulting two children he’s related to, both were under 14 years old at the time of the assaults.

Marmolejo was found guilty on two counts of Rape of a Child under 14 years of age and two counts of Aggravated Indecent Liberties of a Child.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says one of the assaults took place in 2013, and the other in 2014.

During the trial, both victims testified about being sexually abused by Marmolejo.

On Thursday, the Court imposed a life sentence for each of the four charges, each requiring Marmolejo to serve a minimum of 25 years before he is eligible for parole.

The Court ordered the sentence for the two rape charges to be served consecutively, meaning he will serve a minimum of 50 years in prison before he will be eligible for parole.