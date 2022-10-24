TOPEKA (KSNT) – The wait is over. The contest to name the new City of Topeka snow plow is done.

The new name for the snow plow is SCOOP-DAWG.

(Courtesy Photo/City of Topeka)

A contest was open to Topeka residents to name one of the city’s 72,000-pound snowplows.

According to the City of Topeka’s Street Division, the contest was open until Friday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m.

Once the contest ended, a three-member panel consisting of the city’s Street Division will review and select their favorite entry. The city said it received 131 entries.

The snow plow’s new name is mounted on a metal sign and attached to the unit.