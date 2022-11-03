TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka therapist accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor has been acquitted.

Julie Herron was accused of having unlawful sexual relations with a patient, who at the time, was a minor. Herron was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail on July 23, 2020.

A jury found Herron not guilty on Oct. 25, 2022, according to Shawnee County court records.

In July 2020, KSNT reported that Herron and the victim, who was 16 to 17 years old, engaged in a relationship at Florence Crittenton Services, a psychiatric residential treatment facility for at-risk and young women.

The teen was a resident of the Topeka facility at the time.