TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Kansas deli was honored in Washington, D.C. on the floor of the U.S. Senate this week after serving Topeka for 75 years.

After decades of serving cold plates and hot pickles, Porubsky’s Deli in Topeka closed up shop quietly, according to the family. Charles Sr. and Lydia Porubsky established Porubsky’s Deli 75 years ago, which had its final day in business on April 30, 2022.

“To someone from out of town, Porubsky’s Grocery and Meat doesn’t seem like much. But for railroad workers, Topeka locals, and legislators from the statehouse who frequent Porubsky’s, it was the best place in town to grab a delicious meal and receive a friendly welcome,” said Senator Jerry Moran. “What the Porubsky family have been serving up for decades is more than just tasty sandwiches; it’s a place where you can go to know people and be known. And be known so well that your sandwich is made before you even make it to the counter to order it.”

Sen. Moran said he was sad to see the doors close after more than seven decades.

“I know Charlie and Cecilia well today. I thank them for being such good friends and for looking after my well-being and that of thousands of other customers over so many years,” Sen. Moran said.

Porubsky’s opened in 1947. Sen. Moran called the deli more than a place to eat, he called it a destination.

“Over the years the restaurant has developed a reputation of having some of the most delicious chili in the area. The start of chili season is a day their loyal customers look forward to year-in, and year-out. My personal experience with the Porubsky’s dates back to my time in the Kansas legislature. Several of my fellow legislators and I would make the trek to Porubsky’s during legislative breaks,” Moran said.

Sen. Moran remarked it didn’t matter if you were democrat or republican, everyone was welcome at Porubsky’s.