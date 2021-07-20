Tours delayed, but Junction City High School will open doors this fall

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Geary County Schools, USD 475, has made the decision to postpone the opening tours of the new Junction City High School.

According to a Geary County School district spokesman the tours, originally scheduled for August 6 and 7, were delayed after construction faced delays.

“Community members may recall a six-month delay in payment of Heavily Impacted Aid which resulted in a concurrent delay in special bond election from May to November of 2017,” said David Wild, chief operations officer for Geary County Schools USD 475. “After a successful bond campaign and during design development, the district experienced turbulence with a couple of key personnel. This brought SJCF Architecture’s design development to a crawl while the district worked through its internal challenges. Design delay proved to be the first obstacle to timely completion of the project.”

The pandemic is being blamed for some of the delays. The project is approximately five months behind schedule.

Geary County Schools USD 475 Chief Operations Officer David Wild expects to open the school on time and credits the Hutton Construction team who could not be fully staffed during the pandemic.

“These two are unsung heroes of this massive undertaking,” Wild said. “There have been hundreds and

thousands of decisions made to include the integration of well over 100 subcontractors and suppliers. Neither man ever spoke of the tireless hours and many sleepless nights.”

Junction City High School students will have their first day in the new facility on August 25. There will be a formal ribbon cutting in the fall.