TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department Training Staff is giving the public an opportunity to make comments and ask questions about the current curriculum taught at the Basic Police Training Academy.

In a press release issued Monday, the department invited the public to learn more about what curriculum is being offered.

The public is invited Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Washburn Tech East or Thursday, Sept. 22, from 6 p.. to 8 p.m. at Washburn University.