REPUBLIC COUNTY (KSNT) – Multiple train cars have derailed and are upright blocking Highway 36 in Republic County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Kansas Highway trooper Ben Gardner tweeted news about an injury crash just west of Courtland involving a commercial motor vehicle and a train at 9:02 a.m.

Highway 36 in Republic County is closed, according to Kandrive.org.

Highway 36 is marked closed on Kandrive.org, at 10:10 a.m.

Drivers can use Kandrive.org to find delays on Kansas roads and highways.

KSNT will update this story as more information becomes available.