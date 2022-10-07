Emergency crews examine the remains of a car that was hit by a train in rural Cherokee County on Friday.

CHEROKEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A train hit a car in Cherokee County on Friday morning.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a BNSF train smashed into a car north of Columbus on Highway 7 near Bethlehem Road. No one was injured in the crash.

Just last month, from Sept. 19-25, the sixth annual Rail Safety Week took place, courtesy of the National Safety Council. Its focus is to remind everyone to take caution around grade crossings where rails and roadways meet. Based on NSC statistics, every four hours in America, either a person or a vehicle is hit by a train. The NSC encourages people to follow these safety tips when approaching grade crossings: