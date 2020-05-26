Traveling tribute coming to 2020 Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A traveling memorial dedicated to the thousands of men and women who died while fighting the War on Terror is coming to the Kansas State Fair Sept. 11-20.

The exhibit honors more than 5,000 of the nation’s military personnel who have lost their lives since Sept. 11, 2001.

The 32 towers include both military and personal photos and will be displayed at Lake Talbott. About 80 Kansans who died in Iraq and Afghanistan are memorialized on the 10-foot towers.

With the Fair kicking off on Sept. 11, officials wanted a way to pay tribute to the innumerable sacrifices made by the nation’s military and their families, said Fair General Manager Robin Jennison.

“Remembering Our Fallen will provide us a place at this year’s Fair to reflect on those losses,” said Jennison. “Also, we think it’s very important for Kansans of all ages to honor those who protect our freedoms and our way of life on a daily basis.”

Dish Network and several other Kansas businesses have also partnered to help bring the tribute to the Fair.