TripAdvisor sets the record straight after BBQ ranking left Kansas City out of top 30

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — TripAdvisor responded to a new survey that left Kansas City, and other communities known for their barbecue, off a list of ‘Best BBQ Cities’ in America.

New Orleans tops the list as the best city to enjoy barbecue, according to Chef’s Pencil. Oklahoma City ranks second and Wichita is tied for third.

The Chef’s Pencil list doesn’t mention Kansas City until number 39 on the list of “Top Cities for BBQ in the U.S.”

The news shocked many people who love Kansas City-style barbecue.

The analysis also concerned Tripadvisor.

“Tripadvisor has no association with this BBQ study presented by Chef’s Pencil. In fact, we have concerns about the use of and presentation of Tripadvisor data within the study, inclusive of how they ranked cities and states against each other,” Brian Hoyt, Head of Global Communications and Industry Affairs for Tripadvisor, said in a statement to FOX4 News.

Tripadvisor wanted to make sure everyone else got the message, too.

🚨Very important🚨 we did not make those wild BBQ maps. — Tripadvisor (@TripAdvisor) May 13, 2021

Chef’s Pencil site said it looked at the 75 largest cities in the U.S. and based the list solely on TripAdvisor reviews and ratings. The authors analyzed more than 2,000 restaurants and bars in all 50 states. Each restaurant had barbecue listed on the menu, and had at least five reviews. Chef’s Pencil also tossed out any city with fewer than 10 barbecue restaurants.

This is the site’s Top 20 list.

Chef’s Pencil describes itself as an international foodie magazine launched in 2009 by a Dutch chef based in Sydney, Australia.