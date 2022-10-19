PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A truck driver attempting to avoid a collision with another vehicle was killed Tuesday night in Pawnee County when his truck went partially onto the shoulder and lost control, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The 2000 International semi was going north on Highway 183 when a 2010 Toyota passenger vehicle attempted to pass the truck in a no-passing zone. A southbound vehicle swerved into the ditch to avoid a head-on collision with the Toyota, that is when the semi left the road, overcorrected, and flipped, coming to rest on its top, according to the KHP.

The driver of the semi, identified as Nathaniel Dunlay, 40, of Wyoming, was killed when his truck flipped. The crash report said the truck driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Toyota, a 60-year-old woman from Syracuse, KS was not hurt.