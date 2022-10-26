TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer.

Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became pinned between his truck and another semi-trailer, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m. at 3210 South Highway 77 in Junction City.