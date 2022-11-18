RUSSELL COUNTY (KSNT) – A Peterbilt straight truck driver escaped a collision with a train with minimal injuries, however, his truck was completely destroyed, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

(Courtesy Photo/Kansas Highway Patrol)

The KHP reported that a 23-year-old Hoisington, Kansas man was northbound on 181st Street in Russell County and stopped at the railroad crossing, but did not see the westbound train.

The train hit the truck and pushed it into the southwest corner of the crossing facing south where it caught fire.

According to authorities the truck was “completely destroyed by the fire.”

The 56-year-old conductor of the train, the 48-year-old Engineer of the train, and the 40-year-old brake man were all uninjured.