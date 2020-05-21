Trump: Kansas governor doing ‘fantastic job’ on coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has received the kind of praise from President Donald Trump that Republicans in her home state of Kansas would love to hear about themselves.

Kelly met with the Republican president Wednesday in Washington to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, along with GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas. Trump said both have done “a fantastic job.”

A YouTube video of a session with reporters showed Trump touting his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly remained quiet as Trump said she speaks her mind on White House calls. Kelly recently praised the Trump administration for its response to outbreaks in meatpacking plants.