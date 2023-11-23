TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says a grocery store with multiple locations across the Midwest and Kansas is recalling gravy due to a labeling error.

The FDA reports Seneca Foods Corporation is voluntarily recalling mislabeled Hy-Vee Turkey Gravy sold in glass jars as they actually contain beef gravy. These jars could potentially contain a soy allergen that is not declared on the product’s label.

This recall only impacts Hy-Vee Turkey Gravy jars sold through Hy-Vee locations, according to the FDA. No other retailers carried this product which can pose a threat to those who have a severe sensitivity to soy. Serious or life-threatening allergic reactions are a possibility for those who have a sensitivity or allergy related to soy if they come into contact with the recalled product.

The FDA said no reports of illness have been reported in connection to the recalled product yet by Seneca Foods Corporation. The recall impacts Hy-Vee Turkey Gravy sold in 12 ounce jars with a UPC number of 75450-03608 and an individual lot code (found on the lid) of A3CG162M A3CG192M.

This recall impacts less than 1% of the product listed above sold at Hy-Vee stores. The FDA encourages consumers to return the gravy for a full refund to the place of purchase. People with additional questions can call Seneca Foods Consumer Affairs at 1-800-872-1110.

