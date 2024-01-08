TOPEKA (KSNT) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) says more than 130,000 pounds of ready-to-eat turkey products are being recalled as they may be contaminated with bone fragments.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said Salm Partners, LLC of Denmark, Wisconsin is recalling a little more than 133,000 pounds of ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa products as they could be contaminated with bone fragments. The products were sold in stores nationwide.

The products being recalled were made on Oct. 27, 2023 and Oct. 30, 2023. The products come in 13-ounce plastic vacuum-sealed packages that say “Parkview Turkey Polska Kielbasa.” The products are also printed with “P-32009” and “Use by April 24, 2024” or “Use by April 27, 2024.”

The issue was found after Salm Partners, LLC told the FSIS that it had received complaints concerning pieces of bone in the product. The FSIS also received two complaints about the problem with one person suffering a minor injury due to the recalled product.

The FSIS said it is worried some people may still have this product in their refrigerators or freezers. If you have purchased the recalled product, you are urged not to eat it and either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

If you have any questions regarding the recalled product, reach out to Salm Partners, LLC by dialing 920-863-5559 with extension number 1346. If you have food safety questions for the FSIS, you can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline by calling 888-674-6854 or send an email to mphotline@usda.gov.

For more Kansas news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.