Two-car collision leaves one dead in southeast Kansas

NEOSHO COUNTY (KSNT) – A two-vehicle crash left one person dead in Neosho County Monday according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

A 71-year-old driver was going east on K47 at Elk Road in Neosho County when she made a left in front of a Freightliner being driven by a 49-year-old California man. The passenger, 71-year-old Charles Edward Greer was killed.

The truck driver had only minor injuries. The 71-year-old driver of the Honda Odyssey had suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened at 12:43 p.m.