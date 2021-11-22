Two dead after crash in Norton County

Kansas

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NORTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two men are dead following a crash in Norton County early Sunday morning.

Michael Dela Vega, 37, of Norton, was driving a 2006 Ford Mustang with Andrew Campbell, 44, of Colby, in the front passenger seat.

The men were traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Kansas Highway 383. Dela Vega lost control of the car and struck a guard rail on the north side of the highway. They continued into the ditch north of K-383 and then into a field, rolling multiple times. The car came to a rest upside down facing northwest in the field.

The men were not wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories