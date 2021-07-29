Two deadly accidents Wednesday in Kansas take the lives of 3 people

(KSNT) – A driver died when the vehicle they were in lost a front tire Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. in Logan County in northwestern Kansas.

The vehicle crossed a ditch, overturned and landed on its top. The name of the person has not been released as of early Thursday morning

KSNT reported on a second crash that happened just after midnight near Council Grove yesterday. The Morris County motorcycle wreck took the lives of a 20-year-old female and a 28-year-old male.

This comes on the heels of a deadly weekend in Kansas after seven people were killed in car accidents, including a six-year-old in Brown County who was killed when the Volkswagen she was riding in was hit from behind by a semi tractor-trailer.