TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Kansans have been found guilty of Medicaid fraud charges and will be required to pay over $25,000 in restitution for illegally used taxpayer funds.

35-year-old Katherine Leah Bohanon of McPherson was sentenced earlier this week in McPherson County District Court on one count of making a false claim to the Medicaid program. Bohanon was ordered to pay $12167 in restitution a sentenced to 12 months of supervised probation.

Investigators determined that Bohanon filed false claims to the Medicaid program from March 2018 to August 2019. she claimed to be providing services for a child but was often not even present with the child and was working as a paraprofessional at McPherson High School when he billed Medicaid.

Last Friday, 33-year-old Zachary Xavier Grey of Dodge City was sentenced in Ford County District Court on the same charge as Bohanon. He was ordered to pay $12,983 in restitution and was sentenced to 24 months of supervised probation.

Investigators found that Grey filed false claims to the Medicaid program from April 2016 to August 2018 while working as a personal care assistant. They also found that Grey was not providing the services in Dodge City but also working other jobs elsewhere and was also living and working in the Kansas City area.