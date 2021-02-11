Two rescued from crash involving a car and semi in Ford County

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ford County Sheriff’s Office said two people survived a crash involving a passenger car and semi tractor-trailer near the intersection of U.S. 50 and 117 Road. It happened on Tuesday night.

Two people were trapped in the car. Crews could not access the passenger in the back seat due to the semi-trailer being extremely close to the back seat passenger. A tow truck was called to lift the trailer off the car. The car was then winched out from under the trailer and access to the rear passenger was made.

Both patients were removed within 30 minutes of receiving the call.