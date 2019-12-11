Tyson Foods donates new equipment to fire departments in Holcomb and Garden City

HOLCOMB, Kan. (KSNW) – Tyson leaders presented the Holcomb and Garden City fire departments with new equipment Tuesday.

The donation was presented in appreciation for the rapid response and support shown during and following the August 9 fire at the company’s beef plant near Holcomb.

“We’re pleased to support the local fire departments and help supplement some of their equipment needs with this donation,” said Steve Stouffer, group president, Tyson Fresh Meats. “They played a critical role in getting the fire under control quickly, so we’re grateful for their immediate response, as well as the incredible support extended to us by the community.”

Earlier this month, operations resumed at the plant, which had been under reconstruction since the fire. The initial start-up has involved monitoring, testing and adjustment of equipment to help ensure team member and food safety. Tyson Fresh Meats expects to return to normal production levels by the first of the year.

“It’s great to be back in operation,” Stouffer said. “I’ve seen a lot of smiles throughout the plant and can sense the excitement from our team members. We’re glad operations are beginning to get back to normal for the cattle feeders who supply us and the customers who buy this plant’s high-quality beef.”