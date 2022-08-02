NEOSHO COUNTY (KSNT) – The Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force has apprehended a woman they believe is responsible for a homicide.

Nicole Rae Ann Kern, 41, was arrested just east of Iola. She was wanted for

According to a press release from the Marshal’s office, investigators found Kern near a campground. Marshals said Kern fled from them and a brief chase ensued. She eventually pulled over and gave up, according to officers.

Two firearms were found inside her vehicle and she was taken to the Neosho Kansas County Jail.

The Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional fugitive task force comprised of the United States Marshals Service, Topeka Police Department, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Department of Corrections, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.