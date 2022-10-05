SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State University Salina has received the most significant corporate gift to an academic program in K-State’s history.

California-based company General Atomics Aeronautical Systems is giving $10 million to K-State Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus. The gift will be used to construct the new General Atomics Aerospace Innovation Ramp.

The Innovation Ramp will be built on the site that was once home to the Schilling Air Force Base on the south side of the K-State Salina campus. The campus master plan calls for the site to eventually be home to the Kansas Advanced Simulation Center, the K-State Salina Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence, Aviation Maintenance Training Center, Advanced Composites Lab, and a state-of-the-art engineering teaching facility and model factory.

The university says Senator Jerry Moran was one of several leaders who played a role in making the new education space a reality.

“K-State Salina is a leader in educating pilots, and this partnership with General Atomics will help the Aerospace and Technology Campus expand and grow its operations,” Moran said in a news release. “General Atomics’ investment in K-State is a testament to the university’s education program and an investment in the future of American aviation.”

“We have been working with K-State Salina for several years and recognize that now is the time to invest in the Aerospace and Technology campus,” General Atomics CEO Linden Blue said. “Their campus has a laser-focused vision to be a leader in aerospace and technology, and we are ready to support them in this vision. As General Atomics looks to the future of the aerospace industry, we are proud to have K-State Salina as our educational partner.”

The university says they expect to release more details about the new facilities in the coming months.