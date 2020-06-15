University of Kansas shortens its in-person fall semester

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas announced Monday it will shorten the time students are on campus for the fall semester as it seeks to block a coronavirus wave.
Under the plan, classes would begin in person as scheduled on Aug. 24 and in-person instruction would end just before the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports that after Thanksgiving, there will be a week to study for finals, which will be done remotely. As of Monday, Kansas has at least 11,304 positive cases and 246 coronavirus-related deaths.
Wichita State and Kansas State University also announced shortened times students will be on campus.
