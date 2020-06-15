University of Kansas shortens its in-person fall semester

A bus passes in front of Strong Hall, an administrative building, Monday, Nov. 16, 2015 on the University of Kansas campus in Lawrence, Kan. As protesters sought and won leadership change at the University of Missouri last week, students on the University of Kansas campus 165 miles west were continuing their own months-long effort to shift focus to what they describe as a lack of support for minority students and a tolerance for racism. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas announced Monday it will shorten the time students are on campus for the fall semester as it seeks to block a coronavirus wave.

Under the plan, classes would begin in person as scheduled on Aug. 24 and in-person instruction would end just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that after Thanksgiving, there will be a week to study for finals, which will be done remotely. As of Monday, Kansas has at least 11,304 positive cases and 246 coronavirus-related deaths.

Wichita State and Kansas State University also announced shortened times students will be on campus.

You can read more about KU’s plan here.