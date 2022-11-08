WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department arrested 30-year-old Travis Kirkland Monday night. He is being held on suspicion of two counts of kidnapping, two counts of child endangerment, and two counts of interference with parental custody.

Travis Kirkland (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

This stems from an incident Monday afternoon. According to the WPD, at 3:38 p.m., they received a call for a stolen car at a gas station near the intersection of Seneca Street and 31st Street South. Inside were two children under the age of four.

“What was unique about this was the person was at the air pump, filling up their air, somebody jumped into the vehicle while it was running and took off with their car,” said Sergeant Kelly O’Brien, Wichita Police Department. “She had two children in the vehicle when this occurred, a two-month-old and a 3-year-old.”

Being in the immediate vicinity of the car, O’Brien says the driver was able to describe the suspect.

O’Brien says officers were able to utilize the Flock camera system to locate the vehicle “about 40 minutes later in the area of 3500 S. St. Francis with both the children still in the vehicle. The children were OK.”

WPD alerted all media of the suspect, described as a bald white man with a beard, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, last seen wearing a blue ball cap and blue jacket.