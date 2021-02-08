Update: Police name man arrested in death of 13-year-old girl dragged for miles by stolen car

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police identified the man involved in the death of a 13-year-old girl who was dragged by a stolen car Saturday afternoon.

Police say Kevin Palmer, 34, is accused of felony murder.

Just after 12 p.m., the Wichita Police Department (WPD) responded to calls of a gray Ford Escape traveling westbound on Kellogg at Meridian dragging a girl. According to police, they were able to intercept and catch up with the vehicle on Kellogg and West St. Police say a 13-year-old girl got caught on the outside of the vehicle and pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation revealed the teen was sitting behind the driver’s seat in her family’s car. It was parked at a local restaurant.

Her family was inside the restaurant to getting food as she remained in the vehicle, according to police.

That is when Palmer got into the driver’s seat and fled in the vehicle. The teen attempted to get out of the car while it was moving. Police say she got caught in the seatbelt on the outside of the vehicle and ended up being dragged for several miles.

A citizen saw the deadly situation, called 911, and followed the vehicle. At Kellogg and West Street, Palmer stopped the Escape and fled on foot. Palmer was quickly arrested by officers arriving at the call.

“This is one of the saddest cases I have been associated with in my over 28 years of law enforcement,” Chief Gordon Ramsay said. “WPD sends its thoughts and prayers to family, friends, and others affected by this tragic incident.”

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. Additionally, Palmer was previously convicted of multiple felony crimes