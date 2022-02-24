WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people died following a crash in north Wichita Wednesday. The crash happened on I-235 near the Broadway interchange around 6 p.m.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Dodge Ram pickup was southbound on I-235 when for an unknown reason, the driver, identified as 56-year-old Darth Cline of Wichita, drove off the roadway and crossed the median.

The Dodge pickup collided with a northbound FedEx truck driven by 30-year-old Tyler Matthew Bauer of Wichita. Bauer was taken to a Wichita hospital where he died. The driver of the Dodge was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The Kansas Highway Patrol Critical Highway Accident Response Team is here assisting with the investigation because of the fatality, and a commercial motor vehicle was involved to do forensic mapping and assist the troopers with that investigation,” said Trooper Chad Crittenden.

The northbound lanes of I-235 were closed as troopers investigated the crash.