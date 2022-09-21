TOPEKA (KSNT) – USD 501 Superintendent Tiffany Anderson is recognized as one of three finalists for the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year.

Dr. Tiffany Anderson (KSNT Photo)

The Kansas School Superintendent’ Association announced the finalists on Sept. 20. In June, 16 Kansas superintendents were nominated by their peers for the award, according to the association.

Ten of the nominees completed the application process by answering four essay questions and submitting a personal video, according to the association. Over the next two weeks, each of the candidates will be interviewed before the winner is announced on Oct. 11 live on the USA-Kansas Facebook Page.

Anderson has been the superintendent since July 2016. The Topeka School District has more than 13,000 students, according to USD 501.

Michael Argabright (KSNT Courtesy Photo/ Southern Lyon County USD 252)

In Southern Lyon County, Michael Argabright was also recognized as one of the three finalists for the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. Argabright has been a superintendent of the Southern Lyon County School District since July of 2006.

Southern Lyon County has been recognized with the Governor’s Award, National Recognition, America’s Best High School (Olpe and Hartford), as well as several state championships in the past 17 years, according to the association.

The third finalist is Alicia Thompson of USD 259 Wichita Public Schools. As the largest school district in Kansas with 47,000 students, the district educates 10% of all public school students in Kansas. Thompson has been the superintendent since 2017, according to the association.