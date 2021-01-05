USDA announces continuation of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program

WASHINGTON (KSNT) — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will purchase an additional $1.5 billion worth of food for nationwide distribution through the Farmers to Families Food Box program.

The Farmers to Families Food Box program is part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), which was developed in response to the pandemic.

The additional funding for the program was included in the COVID-19 relief package as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act passed Dec. 21, 2020. In this round of purchases, USDA will buy combination boxes to ensure all organizations have access to fresh produce, dairy products, fluid milk and meat products, and seafood products.

“This new round of Farmers to Families Food Boxes will go a long way in helping American families access nutritious and healthy meals as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Perdue said. “Thanks to the President Trump’s leadership, we have helped tens of millions of families and countless farmers with this program.”