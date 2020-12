An earthquake measuring a 3.8 magnitude was felt across Wichita early Wednesday.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – An earthquake measuring a 3.8 magnitude was felt across Wichita early Wednesday.

The earthquake was centered near 13th and Rock Road just after 5 a.m.

In the last month, the Wichita area has experienced many earthquakes. This was one of the strongest.

Last week, the Kansas Corporation Commission said the Wichita earthquakes were not connected to oil and gas activity.