VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — Both the principal and the assistant principal at Valley Center High School have resigned.

Their resignations were accepted at the Board of Education meeting on Monday, Feb. 13.

“Our high school assistant principal and AD Chris Asmussen and high school principal Bruce Lolling have both resigned for next year, so I wanted to point that out and thank them for their time in the district,” Assistant Superintendent Dr. Mike Bonner said.

Lolling will serve through the end of this school year. He was hired last spring, only lasting a year on the job.

Assistant principal and athletic director Chris Asmussen will also serve until the end of the 2022-2023 school year. He was hired in the fall of 2020, lasting three years on the job.