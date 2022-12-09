TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several students from Valley Center High School have “received consequences” as a result of their behavior during a basketball game between Valley Center and Topeka High School on Dec. 3. The school said it could not disclose the nature of the consequences.

According to a joint press release from Ms. Rebecca Morrisey, principal at Topeka High School, and Mr. Bruce Lolling, Principal at Valley Center High School, administrators from both schools investigated the allegations, looked over video footage from the game and collected statements from students.

“Valley Center High School and Topeka High School would like to recognize the student-athletes for the manner in which they handled themselves during and immediately following the game given the circumstances. Additionally, Valley Center High School would like to, as previously stated, apologize for the students in the student section who acted inappropriately.” Ms. Rebecca Morrisey, principal at Topeka High School, Mr. Bruce Lolling, Principal at Valley Center High School

In the statement to the media, the schools said they are committed to working together to repair the harm and address sportsmanship and racism.

The schools investigated the reports of racial slurs being used by Valley Center students. These slurs were directed at Topeka High basketball players during their game this past Saturday. The Kansas High School Athletic Association said they will continue to follow this investigation and take any action they deem necessary.

Thousands of people signed a petition after the Topeka High School men’s and women’s basketball team experienced “outright racism,” according to Geo Lyons, head coach for the boy’s varsity basketball team.

The actions below will be taken by Topeka Public Schools, according to Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Superintendent of Schools, Topeka Public Schools: