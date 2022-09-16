Juneteenth, which is recognized each year on June 19, will be publicly observed in 2022 on Monday, June 20. (Getty Images)

VASSAR (KSNT) – Concerns about a local post office closing are circulating around Vassar.

On Friday morning, the United States Postal Service announced it is temporarily relocating postal operations from Vassar to Lyndon. According to a release, residential mail delivery will not be affected and P.O. Box customers will be able to pick up their mail at the Lyndon Post Office with proper identification.

The Lyndon Post Office is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. as well as Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.