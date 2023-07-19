TOPEKA (KSNT) – Federal health officials say a California company is recalling a line of vegan muffins sold in stores across the country.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said ONO LLC of San Diego, California, is voluntarily recalling its 2.75 oz packages of ONO Vegan Blueberry Muffin Protein Overnight Oats. The muffins may contain undeclared milk, posing a danger to those with a severe allergy or sensitivity to milk if they come into contact with these products. A follow-up investigation found the problem was caused by an accidental ingredient mix up by the company’s co-packing facility.

The FDA said the recalled muffins are marked by lot number 11923, expiration date of 04/29/2024 and were distributed in stores nationwide, including in Kansas. Stores such as Target and Vitamin Shoppe carried the muffins along with www.eatovernightoats.com which sold the products through mail orders.

No illnesses have been reported so far in connection with the recalled muffin product. No other ONO flavor with this lot number or expiration date is impacted by the recall, according to the FDA.

Customers who purchased the recalled product are encouraged by the FDA to return the muffins for a full refund. You can reach out to the company with questions about the recalled product by sending an email to eatovernightoats@gmail.com. To see the original FDA recall online, click here.