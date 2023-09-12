CHATTANOOGA, TN (KSNT) – A veteran of Fort Riley’s Big Red One, also known as the 1st Infantry Division, is now a national celebrity after he was given the Medal of Honor.

Marenda Figgs with the 1st Infantry Division (1ID) said in a press release that Captain Larry Taylor was bestowed with the Medal of Honor for his actions in saving four men who were surrounded by enemy combatants in 1968. Members of 1ID joined Taylor in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tenn. on Sept. 11 for a special celebration of his accomplishment.

(Photo Courtesy/1st Infantry Division)

“Our Soldiers are brave, responsible, and on-point for the nation, Capt. Taylor is a role model for all our Soldiers serving now,” Brig. Gen. Niave Knell, the 1ID deputy commanding general of support said. “From World War One that took place in Europe to the present day, 1ID has supported our Allies in the fight against enemy aggression. We are so proud to have Capt. Taylor as part of the Big Red One.”

Taylor was given the Medal of Honor by President Joe Biden on Sept. 5, 2023, according to the Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center. You can learn more about Taylor’s heroics by clicking here.