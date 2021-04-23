Victim bludgeoned to death, not shot

WICHITA (AP) — Authorities in Wichita now say a homicide victim found on a downtown street on New Year’s Day had not been shot, but bludgeoned to death in a possible gang initiation.

The Wichita Eagle reports that new arrest documents filed by police say a medical examiner found no evidence that 21-year-old Gabriel Campos-Torres has been shot.

Instead, his death was ruled the result of blunt force injuries to the torso.

Police had issued public statements that Campos-Torres had been shot.

But officials say what appeared to be a gunshot wound on the left side of his mouth was a cut that had torn through his cheek.

Three people have been charged in Campos-Torres’ death.