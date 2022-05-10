UPDATE: This story has been updated to clarify which driver died at the scene

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol said one person died when a minivan crashed with a semitrailer near McPherson Tuesday.

43-year-old Robert Harrell of Kansas City, Missouri, was driving a semitrailer east on U.S. Highway 56 when he crossed the centerline. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, 26-year-old Logan Donelson, was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 56. In a social media post, Trooper Ben Gardner circled the area just east of U.S. Interstate 135.

  • Map posted by Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner, May 10, 2022. (Courtesy KHP)
  • Law enforcement officers block U.S. Highway 56 east of McPherson, as they investigate a fatal crash on May 10, 2022. (Photo Courtesy Kansas Highway Patrol)
  • One person died in a crash on U.S. Highway 56 east of McPherson, May 10, 2022. (Photo Courtesy Kansas Highway Patrol)

Both vehicles had Missouri license plates. Gardner said the victim had a Missouri driver’s license.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) said the crash was between I-135 and the county line. KDOT closed the road for the investigation, which has since been reopened.