UPDATE: This story has been updated to clarify which driver died at the scene
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol said one person died when a minivan crashed with a semitrailer near McPherson Tuesday.
43-year-old Robert Harrell of Kansas City, Missouri, was driving a semitrailer east on U.S. Highway 56 when he crossed the centerline. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver, 26-year-old Logan Donelson, was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 56. In a social media post, Trooper Ben Gardner circled the area just east of U.S. Interstate 135.
Both vehicles had Missouri license plates. Gardner said the victim had a Missouri driver’s license.
The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) said the crash was between I-135 and the county line. KDOT closed the road for the investigation, which has since been reopened.