UPDATE: This story has been updated to clarify which driver died at the scene

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol said one person died when a minivan crashed with a semitrailer near McPherson Tuesday.

43-year-old Robert Harrell of Kansas City, Missouri, was driving a semitrailer east on U.S. Highway 56 when he crossed the centerline. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, 26-year-old Logan Donelson, was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 56. In a social media post, Trooper Ben Gardner circled the area just east of U.S. Interstate 135.

Map posted by Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner, May 10, 2022. (Courtesy KHP)

Law enforcement officers block U.S. Highway 56 east of McPherson, as they investigate a fatal crash on May 10, 2022. (Photo Courtesy Kansas Highway Patrol)

One person died in a crash on U.S. Highway 56 east of McPherson, May 10, 2022. (Photo Courtesy Kansas Highway Patrol)

Both vehicles had Missouri license plates. Gardner said the victim had a Missouri driver’s license.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) said the crash was between I-135 and the county line. KDOT closed the road for the investigation, which has since been reopened.