LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department plans to release a video of a police pursuit that ended with the arrest of a man suspected of two back-to-back murders.

The department will host a press conference Monday, Aug. 22, to release a video of the July 31 pursuit which included several shots being fired at officers and the arrest.

Chief Rich Lockhart is expected to talk about the arrest, show the video and explain the tactical tools officers used to stop the pursuit.

The press conference will begin at 1 p.m.